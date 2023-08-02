Short Interest in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Decreases By 6.5%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,150,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 21,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $81,291.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,618,588.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $144,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,545.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $81,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,185 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,588.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,420 shares of company stock worth $770,193 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

