Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Expands By 11.1%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Price Performance

Shares of CCCMF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. Cancom has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

