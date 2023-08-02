Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Rises By 11.1%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.00.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other CSI Compressco news, CEO John Earl Jackson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

