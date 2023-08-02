Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Decreases By 6.5%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,845,100 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 5,184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,075.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVDCF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.16) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

