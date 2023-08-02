Short Interest in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Decreases By 6.5%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hello Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.80 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

