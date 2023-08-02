Short Interest in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Expands By 11.1%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 876,100 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

