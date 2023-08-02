Short Interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Drops By 6.6%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at $99,661,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $1,467,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,990,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after buying an additional 490,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after buying an additional 368,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 269.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 190,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 131.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $818.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

