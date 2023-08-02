SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,065,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,924,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,123,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,866,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,958 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 772,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 185,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

