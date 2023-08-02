Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 359.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 269,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $3,742,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $860.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.41. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.