SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.30.

SITE stock opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

