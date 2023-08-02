SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

