SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$210.59 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

