Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Richard Howes Acquires 104 Shares of Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Howes purchased 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,694 ($21.75) per share, with a total value of £1,761.76 ($2,261.86).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,694.50 ($21.76) on Wednesday. Smiths Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,807 ($23.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56,483.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,643.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,687.37.

SMIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smiths Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.18) to GBX 1,775 ($22.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($23.88) to GBX 1,920 ($24.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

