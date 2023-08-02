SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.23.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,223 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

