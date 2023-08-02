Somu Subramaniam Sells 10,803 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 10,803 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $406,084.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,545,452 shares in the company, valued at $321,223,540.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Somu Subramaniam sold 611 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $22,930.83.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Somu Subramaniam sold 3,275 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $123,205.50.

On Friday, July 7th, Somu Subramaniam sold 100,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,523,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Somu Subramaniam sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,754,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Somu Subramaniam sold 4,128 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,480.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTYX shares. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

