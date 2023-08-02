Sonos (SONO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.82 million. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonos Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Sonos has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.70, a P/E/G ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,820. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Sonos by 3,649.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sonos by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

