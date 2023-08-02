Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.16

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.16 and last traded at $86.16, with a volume of 5299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,395 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $359,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 526.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,566,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

