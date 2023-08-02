Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.39.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

