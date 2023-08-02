SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,752,000 after buying an additional 2,439,050 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,604,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after buying an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,087,000 after buying an additional 953,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

