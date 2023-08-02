Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Purchases 2,873 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath acquired 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,454 ($44.34) per share, with a total value of £99,233.42 ($127,402.00).
Spectris Price Performance
SXS stock opened at GBX 3,450 ($44.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,254.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,654 ($34.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.86). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,602.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,547.56.
Spectris Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,075.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
