Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Purchases 2,873 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath acquired 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,454 ($44.34) per share, with a total value of £99,233.42 ($127,402.00).

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,450 ($44.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,254.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,654 ($34.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.86). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,602.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,547.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.30 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,075.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SXS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,265 ($54.76) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spectris to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($42.37) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,721.25 ($47.78).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

