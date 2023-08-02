STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAA. Piper Sandler began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

