Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Trading 3.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $103.50 and last traded at $102.35. 976,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,735,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.27.

The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 72.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,489 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.36.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.