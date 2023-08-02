Stanley J. Bradshaw Buys 6,000 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Busey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

