Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stevanato Group traded as high as €32.89 ($36.14) and last traded at €32.80 ($36.04). Approximately 98,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 286,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.23 ($34.32).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STVN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €275.39 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

