Stifel Nicolaus Lowers TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Price Target to C$2.50

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

Shares of TSNDF opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

