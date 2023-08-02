Stifel Nicolaus Lowers TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Price Target to C$2.50

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TerrAscend Stock Performance
Shares of TSNDF opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.57.
About TerrAscend
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TerrAscend
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.