Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mativ (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 21,162 call options on the company. This is an increase of 21,276% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mativ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mativ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mativ by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Mativ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Price Performance

NYSE:MATV opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Mativ has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $982.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.30 million. Research analysts expect that Mativ will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -941.12%.

About Mativ

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.