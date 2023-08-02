Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,930 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 119% compared to the average daily volume of 5,453 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clover Health Investments Trading Up 4.0 %
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 96.52% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.94 million. Analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
