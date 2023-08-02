Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 131,502 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average volume of 98,939 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 71.7% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 45,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

