Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 646,986 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 107% compared to the typical volume of 313,123 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,819,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,937,699 shares of company stock worth $27,513,966. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,522 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

