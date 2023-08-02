Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,506 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,871% compared to the typical volume of 219 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,156 shares of company stock worth $1,164,887. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryder System Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

