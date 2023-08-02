Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TG Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,629 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the average volume of 8,970 call options.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 49.3 %

TGTX stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,742 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.