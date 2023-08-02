Sunnova Energy International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,040 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 123% compared to the average daily volume of 3,604 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 901,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 98,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

