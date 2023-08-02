Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) Director Edward A. Mady Sells 54,914 Shares

Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of Surf Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $112,573.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $196,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Surf Air Mobility Price Performance
Shares of SRFM opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Surf Air Mobility Inc has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
