Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.91

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.91 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Down 8.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The stock has a market cap of £22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.42.

About Sutton Harbour Group

(Get Free Report)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers habour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 492 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.