SYM FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.0% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 161,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 69,842 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 125,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average of $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $438.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

