Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

SYM has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Symbotic from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.