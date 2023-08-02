Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Head-To-Head Survey

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Talos Energy and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.37%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -52.11, suggesting that its stock price is 5,311% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Talos Energy and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 34.48% 12.36% 4.82% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and Columbine Valley Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.65 billion 1.21 $381.92 million $6.19 2.58 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

