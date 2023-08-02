Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.
TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Tapestry to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Tapestry Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.
Institutional Trading of Tapestry
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
