TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.47.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at C$47.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$68.08.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.