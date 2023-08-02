TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$54.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.47.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TRP opened at C$47.39 on Monday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

