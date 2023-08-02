TD Securities Increases Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$342.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$5.63.

In related news, insider Morguard Corporation bought 55,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,065.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,805. Company insiders own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

