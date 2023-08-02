TD Securities Increases Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of MGRUF stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

