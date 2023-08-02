TD Securities Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$2.25

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$5.73.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$249.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

