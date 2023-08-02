TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $19.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FTI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.41.

NYSE:FTI opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.80.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $226,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,530 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

