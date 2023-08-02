Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director David Brereton Sells 4,800 Shares

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total value of C$137,724.96.
TCS stock opened at C$28.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Tecsys Inc. has a 1-year low of C$23.75 and a 1-year high of C$41.13. The stock has a market cap of C$408.24 million, a P/E ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.56.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Tecsys had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.2759078 EPS for the current year.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
