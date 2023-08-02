Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

TLSNY opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0916 dividend. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

