Tempur Sealy International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,507 put options on the company. This is an increase of 675% compared to the average volume of 969 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.