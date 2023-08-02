Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 131.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 89.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,371,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.