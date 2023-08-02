Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.24.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 131.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 89.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,371,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.