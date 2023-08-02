Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.73, but opened at $76.60. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 566,968 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.