Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.73, but opened at $76.60. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $77.99, with a volume of 566,968 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

