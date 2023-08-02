Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,485.87 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,375.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,596.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 46.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

